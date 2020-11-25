Snowflake (SNOW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SNOW opened at $282.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.75. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $208.55 and a 12-month high of $319.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $268.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.95.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 420,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

