The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $57.01 on Wednesday. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $63.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.35 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.48.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DSGX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Stephens upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.30.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks