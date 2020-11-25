The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.TO) (DSG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.TO) (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.TO) (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$116.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$113.56 million.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.TO) stock opened at C$74.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$73.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$71.61. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1 year low of C$38.65 and a 1 year high of C$82.40.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.TO) from C$42.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.TO) Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

