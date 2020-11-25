Zscaler (ZS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect Zscaler to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.67 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Zscaler to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZS opened at $141.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.64 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $163.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.22 and its 200-day moving average is $123.57.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Zscaler from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on Zscaler from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Zscaler from $152.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zscaler from $104.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,511.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 972 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $122,899.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,399,295.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,781 shares of company stock valued at $35,558,839 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands