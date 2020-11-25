Splunk (SPLK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect Splunk to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Splunk to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SPLK opened at $198.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of -48.29 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Splunk has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $225.89.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total value of $2,989,932.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $549,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,919,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,057 shares of company stock valued at $19,136,139 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Splunk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Splunk from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.26.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

