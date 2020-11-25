Synopsys (SNPS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect Synopsys to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SNPS opened at $215.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.57. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,169,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $2,297,441.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,756.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

