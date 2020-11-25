Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $380.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.07 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 46.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sportsman’s Warehouse to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SPWH opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $612.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.02. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $18.46.

SPWH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

