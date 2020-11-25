Five Below (FIVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.19 million. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect Five Below to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Five Below stock opened at $157.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.54. Five Below has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $159.59.

FIVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.90.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

