Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (RY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.96 per share for the quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.47 billion.

Shares of RY opened at C$107.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$97.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$94.49. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$72.00 and a 52-week high of C$109.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.19 billion and a PE ratio of 13.84.

In other Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.19, for a total value of C$730,392.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$570,804.50. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.23, for a total value of C$67,183.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$123,769.33. Insiders sold 23,236 shares of company stock worth $2,285,910 over the last ninety days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RY. Scotiabank upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$111.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$103.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. CSFB upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$103.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$106.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$105.20.

About Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader