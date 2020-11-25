Royal Bank of Canada (RY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.37. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. On average, analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RY opened at $82.85 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $82.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. CIBC lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.70.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

