Semtech (SMTC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $143.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.81 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Semtech to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $68.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $70.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.90 and a 200 day moving average of $55.28.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Semtech from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Semtech from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Semtech from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $166,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $223,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,514,785. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

