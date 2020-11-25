Elastic (ESTC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect Elastic to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. Elastic had a negative net margin of 30.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $128.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Elastic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Elastic stock opened at $115.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.69. Elastic has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $127.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.30 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $1,624,460.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,269.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total transaction of $78,570,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 855,684 shares of company stock valued at $89,941,138 in the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

