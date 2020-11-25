PVH (PVH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PVH (NYSE:PVH) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect PVH to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $2.56. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect PVH to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $86.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.05. PVH has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $108.06.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PVH shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $42.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of PVH from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

