Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (XTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) stock opened at C$8.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $329.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.86. Exco Technologies Limited has a 52 week low of C$4.72 and a 52 week high of C$8.89.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

About Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures die-casting and extrusion tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

