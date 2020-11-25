Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) (TCS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) (TSE:TCS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.

Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) (TSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$28.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.80 million.

Shares of TCS opened at C$35.46 on Wednesday. Tecsys Inc. has a 1 year low of C$13.23 and a 1 year high of C$42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $511.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$37.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Laurentian raised their price objective on Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised their price objective on Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) from C$33.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) Company Profile

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

