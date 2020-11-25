BlueCity (BLCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 2nd. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BLCT stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. BlueCity has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $35.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84.

Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on BlueCity in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About BlueCity

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in China, India, Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates a mobile app Blued, together with other products and services. Its LGBTQ platforms provide products and services, including social and entertainment, online health consulting and online pharmacy, and assisted reproductive technology service.

