State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.79 Million Stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 213.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,746 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 158,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 21.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 161,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 16.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 803,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 113,744 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.6% during the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 214,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $15.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -65.68 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 0.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

MNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. National Securities initiated coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 118 properties containing a total of approximately 23.3 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

