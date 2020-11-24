Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Rogers were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Rogers by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROG stock opened at $151.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.00. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $152.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 127.34 and a beta of 1.73.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.45. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ROG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Rogers from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

In other Rogers news, VP Benjamin Mcneil Buckley sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $32,433.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total value of $627,348.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,666.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,375 shares of company stock valued at $846,472 in the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

