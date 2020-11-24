Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Holdings Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Rogers were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Rogers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Rogers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Rogers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rogers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

ROG opened at $151.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 127.34 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $75.72 and a 1 year high of $152.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.00.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.45. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Benjamin Mcneil Buckley sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $32,433.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.46, for a total value of $186,690.00. Insiders sold 6,375 shares of company stock worth $846,472 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Rogers from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

