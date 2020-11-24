Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $6,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,561,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,224,000 after buying an additional 270,621 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 408,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,626,000 after buying an additional 14,749 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,146,000 after buying an additional 80,819 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 220,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after buying an additional 66,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,672,000 after buying an additional 52,585 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.25.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $125.90 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.72 and a 52-week high of $144.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.91 and its 200 day moving average is $108.51.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $404,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

