Aperio Group LLC Acquires 15,333 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.05% of STORE Capital worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in STORE Capital by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in STORE Capital by 42.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in STORE Capital by 0.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 106,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 89.2% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average of $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.02 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 39.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STOR shares. TheStreet raised STORE Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.70.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

