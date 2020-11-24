Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co grew its position in Entergy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 4,193,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,369,000 after buying an additional 11,045 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Entergy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,770,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,696,000 after buying an additional 183,779 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Entergy by 27,001.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,848,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,608,000 after buying an additional 2,838,127 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Entergy by 3.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,682,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,871,000 after buying an additional 57,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,442,000 after purchasing an additional 52,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Entergy from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.93.

ETR opened at $109.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

