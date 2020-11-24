State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 270 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,849 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 73.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $86.98 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $90.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.48. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sidoti upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 14,224 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $1,209,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

