Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 17,297 Shares of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 279,385 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 17,297 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $12,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,608,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Concho Resources by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456,581 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,514,000 after buying an additional 1,494,029 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 375.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,024,295 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,751,000 after buying an additional 808,921 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 195.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,202,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,911,000 after buying an additional 794,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 195.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,030,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,045,000 after acquiring an additional 681,300 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CXO opened at $61.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Concho Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $93.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.17.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.73 million. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 294.71%. Research analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Concho Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.37.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

