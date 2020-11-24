Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,753 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.20% of Southwest Gas worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWX. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWX opened at $67.39 on Tuesday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $81.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $791.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

SWX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

In related news, SVP Jose Luis Esparza, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $35,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Justin L. Brown sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $59,164.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at $514,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 670 shares of company stock worth $41,326 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

