Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of Carlisle Companies worth $6,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,291,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $402,775,000 after purchasing an additional 818,115 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,366,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 912,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,196,000 after purchasing an additional 439,102 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 446,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,473,000 after purchasing an additional 39,467 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 444,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,144,000 after purchasing an additional 28,625 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 4,728 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total transaction of $676,576.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,722,705.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSL opened at $148.99 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $169.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

CSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies to $148.25 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.78.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

