Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 270.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,784 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.18% of Flowserve worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 267.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 2,404.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLS opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.76. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $51.25.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $924.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.42 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

