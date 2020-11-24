Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,968 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $6,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 68.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

KNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. KCG downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,318 shares in the company, valued at $440,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

