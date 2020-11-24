State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 580 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.05% of ONE Gas worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 136.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONE Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

NYSE OGS opened at $78.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.67 and a 12-month high of $96.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.21.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $244.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $59,586.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,408.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.