4,163 Shares in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMWD. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in American Woodmark by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in American Woodmark in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in American Woodmark by 46.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark stock opened at $104.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 2.43. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $117.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.12 and a 200-day moving average of $78.67.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.66 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total transaction of $357,421.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,232 shares in the company, valued at $619,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AMWD. ValuEngine raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zelman & Associates raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on American Woodmark from $79.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American Woodmark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.