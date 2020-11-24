4,163 Shares in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMWD. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in American Woodmark by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in American Woodmark in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in American Woodmark by 46.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Woodmark stock opened at $104.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 2.43. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $117.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.12 and a 200-day moving average of $78.67.
In related news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total transaction of $357,421.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,232 shares in the company, valued at $619,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research firms recently commented on AMWD. ValuEngine raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zelman & Associates raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on American Woodmark from $79.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American Woodmark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.60.
About American Woodmark
American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.
