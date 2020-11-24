State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 3,460 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $11,462,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $339,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RETA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $244.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $244.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.75.

In other news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 51,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total transaction of $9,224,819.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,224,819.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James Warren Huff sold 81,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $14,290,791.57. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RETA stock opened at $163.63 on Tuesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.17 and a 1 year high of $257.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.91. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.64.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.16. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 211.27% and a negative net margin of 2,237.00%. The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

