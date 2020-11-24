ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of ManTech International worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 406.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MANT. Alliance Global Partners raised ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on ManTech International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ManTech International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.71.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $77.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ManTech International Co. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $93.99.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $636.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.67 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

ManTech International Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

