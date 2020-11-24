AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 90 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,529 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.0% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,801,154,000 after buying an additional 88,098 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,303,045,000 after buying an additional 36,764 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,673,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,617,026,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 11,691 shares of company stock worth $36,007,182 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,580.13.

AMZN stock opened at $3,098.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,192.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,985.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,554.62 billion, a PE ratio of 90.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

