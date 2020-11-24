Sei Investments Co. Sells 117,943 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,790 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 117,943 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $6,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Xilinx by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,897 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 203,689 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $21,232,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. SP Asset Management increased its holdings in Xilinx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 23,333 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Xilinx by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,767 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilinx stock opened at $133.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $136.85. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.91.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $766.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XLNX. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.14.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

