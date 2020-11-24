New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5.76 Million Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter worth $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 112.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 111.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 3,300 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $148,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 31,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,297,482.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 913,728 shares of company stock valued at $37,514,333 in the last ninety days. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ARES opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.12. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.35.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.82.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

