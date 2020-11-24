Trexquant Investment LP Sells 91,560 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 89.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,560 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in FOX were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 16.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,306,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494,348 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in FOX by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 25,462,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,890,000 after buying an additional 3,398,393 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,745,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in FOX by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,977,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FOX by 24.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,894,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

FOXA opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.09. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut FOX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

