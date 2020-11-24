Investment Management of Virginia LLC Acquires 304 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 99.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 610 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,320,000 after buying an additional 337,591 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after acquiring an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,795,877,000 after acquiring an additional 189,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,691 shares of company stock valued at $36,007,182. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,098.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,192.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,985.85. The company has a market cap of $1,554.62 billion, a PE ratio of 90.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,580.13.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

