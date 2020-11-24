Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Fusion Capital LLC

Fusion Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.5% of Fusion Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,098.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,192.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,985.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,554.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.73, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 target price (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,580.13.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at $22,907,793. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,691 shares of company stock valued at $36,007,182 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

