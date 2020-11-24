Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Fusion Capital LLC

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Fusion Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.5% of Fusion Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,098.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,192.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,985.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,554.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.73, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 target price (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,580.13.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at $22,907,793. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,691 shares of company stock valued at $36,007,182 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Flowserve Co. Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.
Flowserve Co. Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.
Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.
Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 580 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc.
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 580 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc.
4,163 Shares in American Woodmark Co. Bought by Trexquant Investment LP
4,163 Shares in American Woodmark Co. Bought by Trexquant Investment LP
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 3,460 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 3,460 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
ManTech International Co. Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System
ManTech International Co. Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report