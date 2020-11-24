Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,545 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 5.1% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.4% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. JSF Financial LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 26.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,580.13.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,098.39 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,192.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,985.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1,554.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.73, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 11,691 shares of company stock worth $36,007,182 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.