Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,395 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.5% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $39,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,098.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,554.62 billion, a PE ratio of 90.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,192.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,985.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 price target (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. China Renaissance Securities raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,580.13.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,865.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,691 shares of company stock valued at $36,007,182. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

