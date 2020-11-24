Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.7% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $61,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,580.13.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,691 shares of company stock valued at $36,007,182. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,098.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,554.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,192.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,985.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.