BFT Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,580.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,098.39 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,192.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,985.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,554.62 billion, a PE ratio of 90.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,691 shares of company stock worth $36,007,182. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

