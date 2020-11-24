Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,334 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 6.3% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 768 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 610 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.0% during the third quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $41,151,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,580.13.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,691 shares of company stock worth $36,007,182. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,098.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,192.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2,985.85. The company has a market cap of $1,554.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

