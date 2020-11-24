Parsec Financial Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,675 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.4% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price objective (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,580.13.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,098.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,192.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,985.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1,554.62 billion, a PE ratio of 90.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,691 shares of company stock worth $36,007,182. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

