Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Has $21.82 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.6% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 12th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,580.13.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,691 shares of company stock valued at $36,007,182. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,098.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,192.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,985.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1,554.62 billion, a PE ratio of 90.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

