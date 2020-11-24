State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 74.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,530 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of The Ensign Group worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. FMR LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in The Ensign Group by 1,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $70.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

In related news, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $166,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $36,568.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,581,753.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,209 shares of company stock worth $7,291,022 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

