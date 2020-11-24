State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 660 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 146.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 39.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $495,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,521,859.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,080 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,972. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

BPMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.87.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $98.76 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.88. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.49 by $4.67. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The company had revenue of $745.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.93) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8087.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.