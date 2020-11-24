BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,587,890 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,707,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,587,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.56% of Valley National Bancorp worth $347,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLY. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter worth $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 925.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLY opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%.

VLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.75 to $9.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.72.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

