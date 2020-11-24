BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,068,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,625,125 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of MDU Resources Group worth $384,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 50.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 82,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 27,683 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.66.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.11%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDU. TheStreet raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MDU Resources Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

