BlackRock Inc. Has $374.19 Million Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,469,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 234,438 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of RLI worth $374,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RLI by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RLI by 20.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in RLI by 867.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of RLI by 23.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

Shares of RLI stock opened at $102.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.90. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $66.02 and a 52-week high of $105.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.52. RLI had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 12.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RLI. B. Riley raised their price target on RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Compass Point began coverage on RLI in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.75.

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $114,941.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.